St Augustine has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with a local rescue and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: SAFE Pet Rescue of Northeast Florida

Contact: (386) 983-2337

You can also text 386-983-2337 or email safepets.neflorida@gmail.com for more info.

Cloud is a young mixed-breed girl looking for a family to help her grow up feeling safe and loved. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the rescue.

👉 Meet Cloud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: SAFE Pet Rescue of Northeast Florida

Contact: (386) 983-2337

You can also text 386-983-2337 or email safepets.neflorida@gmail.com for more info.

Wonder is another sweet puppy in need of a forever home. She’s a medium mixed breed, a great age to start training and bonding with her new people.

👉 Meet Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Shelter: SAFE Pet Rescue of Northeast Florida

Contact: (386) 983-2337

You can also text 386-983-2337 or email safepets.neflorida@gmail.com for more info.

Phoebe (formerly Pippy) is an adult mixed-breed girl. She has received Capstar and Virbantel (8/26/26) as part of her care with the rescue.

👉 Meet Phoebe fka Pippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) / Carolina Dog mix

Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) / Carolina Dog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Shelter: SAFE Pet Rescue of Northeast Florida

Contact: (386) 983-2337

You can also text 386-983-2337 or email safepets.neflorida@gmail.com for more info.

Emma is a small terrier/Carolina Dog mix who’s ready for a new start with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Emma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St Augustine, FL, please consider visiting SAFE Pet Rescue of Northeast Florida or reaching out by phone or text at (386) 983-2337 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.