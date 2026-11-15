Saint Cloud neighbors are putting out some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these are all worth a quick look.

A mix of handy household freebies set out curbside in Southern Pines, St. Cloud, FL on Gulf Sturgeon Lane. All items are free, and you can take what you like:

10 gallon long fish tank

Laundry basket

Metal waste baskets

Kiddie pool

Storage drawers

Knitting basket and work light

Half-filled propane tank

Curbside pickup only; grab what you need before it’s gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free firelogs and firestarter in Cross Creek Estates, St. Cloud, FL. Listed under Garden:

Pine Mountain Quantum firelogs

Fatwood firestarter

All are available for immediate pickup. Great for outdoor fire pits or camping.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A healthy variety of free potted plants in Cross Creek Estates, St. Cloud, FL. Listed under Garden.

The poster says they can place the plants in the driveway before you arrive, so pickup should be easy. Must pick up yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A few home items up for grabs at 5070 Preserve Blvd, Southern Pines, St. Cloud, FL. Listed under Home decor and accessories:

Two white trash bins

Grey headboard

Mirror frame

All are first come, first served, so it’s best to head over soon if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Cloud tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.