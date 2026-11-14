St. Augustine’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and serving locals and tourists, these are worth a look.

Employer: Legacy Restaurant Group - Jacksonville

Legacy Restaurant Group - Jacksonville Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus benefits)

This role is all about cooking and plating dishes to spec in a busy kitchen. Comes with health, dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and training with room to advance.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

You’ll batch recipes, keep your station spotless, and support the line. Offers medical (if eligible), paid vacation, discounted dining, strong training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: LBA Hospitality

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (with bonuses)

Clean and reset guest rooms, protect privacy, and keep public areas tidy. Includes quarterly bonus program, PTO and holidays, 401k with match, hotel discounts, DailyPay option, and more.

Employer: Aramark

Location: St Augustine, FL (Flagler College)

Type: Full-time (Student Food Services / Catering Worker)

Salary: Not listed

Great campus job if you want food service experience: prep food, set up stations, serve guests, and keep things clean. Prior experience helps, and food safety certification is required or must be obtained.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities

Help run a single restaurant: hiring, leading the team, and hitting financial and guest-service goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, PTO and holidays, and strong career growth paths.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay plus tips

Front-line role greeting guests, making salads/soups/sandwiches, running cashier or drive-thru, and keeping the café clean. Offers free on-shift meals, flexible schedules, paid time off (full-time), medical/vision/dental, 401k with match, and tuition discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.