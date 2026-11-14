Lake Worth Beach has some solid retail leadership roles open right now, especially if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50 per hour

You’ll open and close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members while making sure customers have a smooth visit. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership/key holder experience and want a role with clear responsibility and room to grow.

Employer: HomeGoods / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 6330 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50 per hour

This is a step-up role where you act as Manager on Duty at times, help open and close the store, coach associates, and keep the sales floor running smoothly. Great if you have 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership experience and want strong benefits plus a store discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.