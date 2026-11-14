St. Pete’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in finance and security. If you’re senior in data or security, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Raymond James

Raymond James Location: St. Petersburg, FL (Hybrid, 3 days in office incl. Mon or Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and benefits)

Design and run enterprise-scale data pipelines that power key wealth management platforms. This is a hands-on technical lead role focused on ETL, SQL performance, and large production systems, with tools like Oracle, AWS Redshift, Terraform, S3, Spark, Python, Glue, EMR and observability stacks like Splunk/Datadog/CloudWatch.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a wealth management firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a wealth management firm) Location: St. Petersburg, FL (hybrid noted in description, details via employer)

(hybrid noted in description, details via employer) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000 per year

Lead data migrations and integrations as advisory firms move onto shared platforms—this is a bridge role between business and tech, not a coding job. You’ll own data mapping and validation across CRM, reporting, client portals, and trading systems, working with tools like Databricks/Snowflake and common wealth-tech platforms (Orion, Redtail, Tamarac, Salesforce, etc.).

Employer: Raymond James

Raymond James Location: St. Petersburg, FL (Hybrid, 3 days in office incl. Mon or Fri)

Type: Full-time, senior executive-level

Salary: Not listed (total comp includes base, bonus/equity, and full benefits)

Own the security architecture for the entire firm, from zero trust and IAM to cloud security (AWS/Azure) and AI/agentic systems. This role is built for a 15+ year security architecture leader who uses tools like Claude Code or similar daily and can talk deep tech with engineers and risk with the CISO, regulators, and auditors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.