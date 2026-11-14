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🐱 Sweet St. Augustine Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
St. Augustine has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are being cared for by a local rescue and are ready to join their new families.
Atticus Finch
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue silver tabby, medium hair
- Personality: A gentle, loving boy with a little extra wobble in his step and a very sweet soul
- Background: Rescued as a tiny kitten with his siblings after being found without their mama
- Adoption fee: $180
- Health & care (per rescue’s standards): Kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), dewormed, combo tested, microchipped, and come with lifetime microchip registration
- Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)
- How to apply: Visit www.fcocinc.org, find Atticus Finch under “Adopt,” and submit an application
👉 Meet Atticus Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo Radley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $180
- Health & care: Rescue provides initial wellness care, including vaccines, deworming, and mite checks. All adoptable cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, combo tested, and given a rabies vaccine, with lifetime microchip registration included in the fee.
- Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)
- How to apply: Go to www.fcocinc.org, click “Adopt” under Boo Radley, and fill out the application
👉 Meet Boo Radley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clancy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $180
- Health & care: Like the others, Clancy receives full initial wellness care. All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), dewormed, combo tested, and microchipped, with lifetime microchip registration included.
- Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)
- How to apply: Visit www.fcocinc.org, find Clancy under the “Adopt” section, and submit an application
👉 Meet Clancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near St. Augustine, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these rescue cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so these boys can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.