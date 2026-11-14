St. Augustine has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are being cared for by a local rescue and are ready to join their new families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue silver tabby, medium hair

Gray/blue silver tabby, medium hair Personality: A gentle, loving boy with a little extra wobble in his step and a very sweet soul

A gentle, loving boy with a little extra in his step and a very sweet soul Background: Rescued as a tiny kitten with his siblings after being found without their mama

Rescued as a tiny kitten with his siblings after being found without their mama Adoption fee: $180

Health & care (per rescue’s standards): Kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), dewormed, combo tested, microchipped , and come with lifetime microchip registration

Kittens are , and come with Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)

(St. Augustine, FL) How to apply: Visit www.fcocinc.org, find Atticus Finch under “Adopt,” and submit an application

👉 Meet Atticus Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $180

Health & care: Rescue provides initial wellness care , including vaccines, deworming, and mite checks. All adoptable cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped, combo tested, and given a rabies vaccine , with lifetime microchip registration included in the fee.

Rescue provides , including vaccines, deworming, and mite checks. All adoptable cats and kittens are , with included in the fee. Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)

(St. Augustine, FL) How to apply: Go to www.fcocinc.org, click “Adopt” under Boo Radley, and fill out the application

👉 Meet Boo Radley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $180

Health & care: Like the others, Clancy receives full initial wellness care . All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), dewormed, combo tested, and microchipped , with lifetime microchip registration included.

Like the others, Clancy receives . All cats and kittens are , with included. Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc. (St. Augustine, FL)

(St. Augustine, FL) How to apply: Visit www.fcocinc.org, find Clancy under the “Adopt” section, and submit an application

👉 Meet Clancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Augustine, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these rescue cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so these boys can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.