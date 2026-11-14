St. Pete’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Jabil is hiring across several hands-on roles. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots, plus some 2nd shift options if you like later hours.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a repair work area, helping teammates hit goals, training others, checking workmanship, and keeping schedules on track. Good fit if you know electronics, like solving problems on the floor, and want a step up from basic operator work.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run automated manufacturing equipment, load parts and feeders, and keep machines clean and documented. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and 6–12 months of manufacturing or similar experience.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling systems, testing finished units, pulling materials, and keeping your area organized. Designed for folks with a high school diploma and a few months of related experience who like detailed, steady work.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Higher-level repair role working with electronic components and process flows, using advanced PC skills and data to solve problems. U.S. citizenship is required at this site.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar skill set to the 2nd shift Repair III but at the level II band, focused on electronics handling, process flows, and teamwork. U.S. citizenship is required at this specific location.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced repair position working with data, PC tools, and standardized processes to troubleshoot and support production. U.S. citizenship is required at this site.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-end and box-build assembly role using torque drivers, tools, and visual work instructions. You’ll handle materials, inventory checks, and multiple certified operations (like testing and pack-out) while keeping a clean 5S work area.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as Assembler II, but on 2nd shift—ideal if you prefer later hours. You’ll assemble, scan components, support inventory, and help keep production equipment running smoothly.

Employer: Jabil

Jabil Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Evening shift version of the Solderer role, focused on direct fulfillment, assembly, testing, and material handling. Good for night owls who want steady, hands-on work with clear processes.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.