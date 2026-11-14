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🍽️ St. Petersburg Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
St. Pete’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Here are several solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.
Food Service Assistant – Hospital
- Employer: HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help prep and serve meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a hospital setting. No experience is required, and HCA offers a big benefits package with health coverage, 401(k) match, education support, and more.
Busser / Food Runner – Front Counter
- Employer: Nitallys ThaiMex
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$15.10 per hour (non-tipped)
Support the team with bussing tables, front counter help, and food distribution. This is a steady hourly role (no tips) with the chance for bonuses once you learn the system.
Wait Staff – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Elegance Living
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve meals, take orders, and keep the dining room clean and welcoming for residents. Good fit if you like steady routines, teamwork, and building relationships with the same guests.
Culinary Assistant – Senior Living
- Employer: Elegance Living
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help with dishwashing, setting up serving carts, bussing tables, and delivering trays to residents. This role mixes kitchen support and light serving, with a focus on customer service.
Assistant Manager & Shift Manager – Pizza
- Employer: Papa John’s (via Self Opportunity)
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Lead shifts, support the team, and keep operations running smoothly at a busy pizza shop. Comes with weekly pay, health and life insurance, paid vacation, and employee discounts if you have some management or supervisory experience.
Short Order Cook (Closer)
- Employer: Canopy Road Cafe
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $15.00–$25.00 per hour
Cook short-order items and help close down the kitchen for a family-owned cafe. Good for someone who wants higher earning potential and a flexible schedule in a fast-paced spot.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.