St. Pete’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Here are several solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: HCA Florida Northside Hospital

HCA Florida Northside Hospital Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep and serve meals for patients, visitors, and staff in a hospital setting. No experience is required, and HCA offers a big benefits package with health coverage, 401(k) match, education support, and more.

Employer: Nitallys ThaiMex

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.10 per hour (non-tipped)

Support the team with bussing tables, front counter help, and food distribution. This is a steady hourly role (no tips) with the chance for bonuses once you learn the system.

Employer: Elegance Living

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals, take orders, and keep the dining room clean and welcoming for residents. Good fit if you like steady routines, teamwork, and building relationships with the same guests.

Employer: Elegance Living

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help with dishwashing, setting up serving carts, bussing tables, and delivering trays to residents. This role mixes kitchen support and light serving, with a focus on customer service.

Employer: Papa John’s (via Self Opportunity)

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Lead shifts, support the team, and keep operations running smoothly at a busy pizza shop. Comes with weekly pay, health and life insurance, paid vacation, and employee discounts if you have some management or supervisory experience.

Employer: Canopy Road Cafe

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $15.00–$25.00 per hour

Cook short-order items and help close down the kitchen for a family-owned cafe. Good for someone who wants higher earning potential and a flexible schedule in a fast-paced spot.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.