St. Pete’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and senior care. Here are several solid openings, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes billing.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This inpatient rehab role lets you oversee daily pharmacy operations, shape policies, and work closely with the care team. Good fit if you want clinical impact plus growth, with benefits starting from day one.

Employer: Dermatology MD

Location: Saint Petersburg & Clearwater, FL (travel between offices)

(travel between offices) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Work in both medical and cosmetic dermatology, assisting with surgeries, Botox, fillers, and lasers while scribing in EMA. Great for MAs who love skin care, fast-paced clinics, and a mix of clinical and aesthetic work.

Employer: Menorah Life

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Join a skilled nursing and rehab facility providing resident-centered nutrition care. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, and regulatory compliance, with strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time/other (approx. 49 hours/week )

Full-time/other (approx. ) Pay: $26.25–$31.61/hour

Perfect entry into healthcare admin—no experience required. You’ll learn billing, claims, and basic coding while working with EMR/EHR systems, with a flexible schedule and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Akumin

Location: Pinellas Park (St. Pete area), FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support imaging teams with patient handling, room flow, and equipment checks in an outpatient radiology setting. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants hands-on patient contact and solid benefits.

Employer: All Care Senior Living

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $21.50–$25.00/hour

Lead the dietary department, manage menus, budgets, and food safety, and support clinical nutrition needs like tube feeding. Great for someone with ServSafe and leadership experience in senior living or healthcare food service.

Employer: Westminster Communities of Florida – Westminster Suncoast

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time (7.5–16 hrs/week, 2nd shift, every other weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Provide daily care and assist with medication self-administration in an assisted living setting. Ideal if you have a Florida CNA license, Med Tech cert, and want a smaller, steady schedule.

Employer: Westminster Communities of Florida – Westminster Suncoast

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time (60 hrs/pay period, 1st shift, every weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role—ADLs, vitals, and med tech tasks—but with a full-time, daytime schedule every weekend. Good if you like consistent hours and working with older adults.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in St. Pete moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.