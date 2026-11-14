undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Petersburg
🛒 St. Petersburg Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time & Seasonal Roles
13 days ago
St. Pete retail is busy right now – lots of part-time, flexible, and entry-level roles, plus a few with strong benefits and growth paths.
Here are several customer service and retail openings hiring around St. Petersburg, FL:
Sales Associate – Spirit Halloween
- Employer: Spirit Halloween
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour
- Help set up, run, and tear down a seasonal Halloween store. Lots of variety: stocking, sign-waving, cashier, and customer service, with premium pay programs at set-up and end of season.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1536
- Location: 10237 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708
- Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums & incentives
- Keep the fresh area stocked and safe, rotate product, and help customers. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
- Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)
- Support daily store operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help lead and train associates. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
- Type: Full-time
- Very similar to Assistant Manager I, with focus on supervising staff, merchandising, loss prevention, and store standards. Same benefits package with health coverage, retirement plans, and more.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (33710 area)
- Type: Part-time (flexible schedule, nights, weekends, holidays)
- Be the face of Best Buy, demo tech, answer questions, and ring up purchases. Comes with competitive pay, strong employee discount, and benefits that support both full-time and part-time staff.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4690
- Location: 201 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
- Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums & incentives
- Stock and merchandise food and consumables, build seasonal displays, and help customers. Includes Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education options.
Comic Book Retail Assistant
- Employer: Imperium Collectibles
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (2–5 days/week, potential for more hours)
- Pay: $14 – $16/hour
- Perfect for comic fans: bag and board comics, organize inventory, and pack/ship orders. Flexible schedule plus employee discount on comics and collectibles.
Member Services Associate – Jim & Heather Gills YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg
- Location: 3200 1st Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Type: Part-time (evenings/weekends may be required)
- Pay: $15.50/hour
- Work the front desk, help members, handle deposits, and be the on-site point of contact. Includes a free YMCA membership for you and a discount for your household.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1