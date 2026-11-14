St. Pete retail is busy right now – lots of part-time, flexible, and entry-level roles, plus a few with strong benefits and growth paths.

Here are several customer service and retail openings hiring around St. Petersburg, FL:

Employer: Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour

Help set up, run, and tear down a seasonal Halloween store. Lots of variety: stocking, sign-waving, cashier, and customer service, with premium pay programs at set-up and end of season.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1536

Location: 10237 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708

10237 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708 Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums & incentives

+ possible premiums & incentives Keep the fresh area stocked and safe, rotate product, and help customers. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

Listed as (posting also mentions part-time) Support daily store operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help lead and train associates. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

3426 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Type: Full-time

Very similar to Assistant Manager I, with focus on supervising staff, merchandising, loss prevention, and store standards. Same benefits package with health coverage, retirement plans, and more.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: St. Petersburg, FL (33710 area)

St. Petersburg, FL (33710 area) Type: Part-time (flexible schedule, nights, weekends, holidays)

(flexible schedule, nights, weekends, holidays) Be the face of Best Buy, demo tech, answer questions, and ring up purchases. Comes with competitive pay, strong employee discount, and benefits that support both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4690

Location: 201 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

201 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)

(Opening, Morning) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums & incentives

+ possible premiums & incentives Stock and merchandise food and consumables, build seasonal displays, and help customers. Includes Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education options.

Employer: Imperium Collectibles

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in-person)

Saint Petersburg, FL (in-person) Type: Part-time (2–5 days/week, potential for more hours)

(2–5 days/week, potential for more hours) Pay: $14 – $16/hour

Perfect for comic fans: bag and board comics, organize inventory, and pack/ship orders. Flexible schedule plus employee discount on comics and collectibles.

Employer: YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg

Location: 3200 1st Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

3200 1st Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Type: Part-time (evenings/weekends may be required)

(evenings/weekends may be required) Pay: $15.50/hour

Work the front desk, help members, handle deposits, and be the on-site point of contact. Includes a free YMCA membership for you and a discount for your household.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.