St. Pete has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: ZRS Management

ZRS Management Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep apartment common areas, offices, restrooms, guest suites, and units clean and ready, helping make a strong first impression for residents and visitors. Role reports to the Property Manager and comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, housing discounts, paid holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Ballistic Marine Management

Ballistic Marine Management Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Outdoor job cleaning and detailing boats inside and out, including washing, waxing, polishing, and buffing. Good fit if you like working around the water, have an eye for detail, and hold a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Puddle Pools Services

Puddle Pools Services Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

You’ll travel between sites in a company truck, cleaning pools, testing water, balancing chemicals, and checking equipment. Includes on-the-job training, tools provided, and paid time off, great if you like working outdoors and solving small mechanical issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.