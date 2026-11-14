📅 Teen Manga meetup at Astor Library

Love manga? Come hang out with other fans at the Astor Branch Library.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM

Where: Meeting Room, Astor Branch Library

Who: Teens ages 12–18

What: In-person Teen Manga group. Meet other manga enthusiasts and bring your favorite manga book to share and discuss.

Great low-key option for teens who enjoy reading manga and want to meet others with the same interests.