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📅 Teen Manga meetup for ages 12–18 at Astor Library
13 days ago
📅 Teen Manga meetup at Astor Library
Love manga? Come hang out with other fans at the Astor Branch Library.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM
Where: Meeting Room, Astor Branch Library
Who: Teens ages 12–18
What: In-person Teen Manga group. Meet other manga enthusiasts and bring your favorite manga book to share and discuss.
Great low-key option for teens who enjoy reading manga and want to meet others with the same interests.
More Info: Teen Manga - LibCal - Lake...
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