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📅 Swap yarn and supplies at Crochet with Friends
13 days ago
📅 Crochet with Friends Yarn Swap at the Library
Bring your extra yarn and supplies and trade them for something new at this community yarn swap in Meeting Room A & B.
You can bring:
- Yarn, needles, hooks, and notions
- Donations dropped off before the event or brought the day of
No registration is required — just show up, share what you don’t need, and pick up fresh materials for your next project. It’s a relaxed way to meet other local makers and clear out your craft closet.
Want to keep stitching together? Join the Crochet with Friends group every Tuesday, 3:30–5:30 PM in Meeting Room A.
More Info: Crochet with Friends Yarn Swap - L...
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