📅 Crochet with Friends Yarn Swap at the Library

Bring your extra yarn and supplies and trade them for something new at this community yarn swap in Meeting Room A & B.

You can bring:

Yarn, needles, hooks, and notions

Donations dropped off before the event or brought the day of

No registration is required — just show up, share what you don’t need, and pick up fresh materials for your next project. It’s a relaxed way to meet other local makers and clear out your craft closet.

Want to keep stitching together? Join the Crochet with Friends group every Tuesday, 3:30–5:30 PM in Meeting Room A.