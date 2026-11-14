⚠️ Nov. 18 Development Review Committee meeting cancelled

The Seminole County Development Review Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM has been cancelled.

Instead of a live meeting, staff will provide comments only on several development proposals:

GreeneWay Preserve – PSP : Proposed subdivision on 23.4 acres in PD and A-1 zoning , at the northwest corner of Slavia Rd and Terra Ln (BCC District 2 – Zembower ). Project Manager: Annie Sillaway, (407) 665-7936, asillaway@seminolecountyfl.gov .

Frances Dr Development – Pre-Application : Proposed subdivision and rezone on 2.05 acres in A-1 zoning , on the east side of Frances Dr, north of Oak Dr (District 3 – Constantine ). Project Manager: Annie Sillaway .

1150 Markham Woods Rd – Pre-Application : Proposed special exception for a church on 1.53 acres in A-1 zoning , south of Parsons Rd, west of Markham Woods Rd (District 5 – Herr ). Project Manager: Chad Harvey, (407) 665-4341, charvey02@seminolecountyfl.gov .

Bergman Townhomes – Pre-Application: Proposed PD major amendment for townhomes on 5.27 acres in PD zoning, east of SR 415, north of Sterling Meadows Way (District 2 – Zembower). Project Manager: Annie Sillaway.

If you live near these areas, you can reach out to the listed project managers or applicants with questions.