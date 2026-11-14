Saint Petersburg neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you need furniture, baby gear, or home decor, take a look below.

Item: King size Bernhardt solid wood mahogany sleigh bed frame

Condition: Described as good condition, vintage, high-end brand

Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL

Category: Furniture

Details:

King bed footprint: 83.5" W x 109.5" L (extra length due to curved design)

83.5" W x 109.5" L (extra length due to curved design) Headboard height: 59.25" (center)

59.25" (center) Footboard height: 39.25" (center)

39.25" (center) Grand, curved panel sleigh headboard and footboard

Solid wood with mahogany finish

Poster notes this bed is massive and you will need a large, adequate vehicle and likely some help to move it

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid wooden executive desk with black top and two drawers, plus silver desk lamp

Condition: Not stated, but described as solid wood

Location: Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club, Gulfport, FL

Category: Furniture

Details:

Solid wood construction

Black top surface (described as marble-like/black top)

Two storage drawers

Comes with a matching silver desk lamp

Great for a home office or student workspace if you can transport a larger desk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby playpen, vacuum cleaner, and assorted baby items

Condition: Not stated

Location: Point Brittany, St. Petersburg, FL

Category: Baby & kids

Details:

Main item is a baby playpen

Includes a vacuum cleaner

Comes with various baby accessories (exact items not listed)

Nice bundle if you have a little one and want to save on baby gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: French/Spanish-style flush mount ceiling light fixture

Condition: Used; has been painted and could be repainted or stripped

Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL — 2209 Brevard Rd NE

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details:

Elegant white and beige ceiling light

ceiling light Wrought iron-style design with marbled glass

Flush mount style, suitable for ceiling use

Free for pickup on front porch at the address listed

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.