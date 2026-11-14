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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Petersburg Today
Saint Petersburg neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you need furniture, baby gear, or home decor, take a look below.
FREE! BERNHARDT Solid Wood Sleigh Bed Frame
Item: King size Bernhardt solid wood mahogany sleigh bed frame
Condition: Described as good condition, vintage, high-end brand
Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
Category: Furniture
Details:
- King bed footprint: 83.5" W x 109.5" L (extra length due to curved design)
- Headboard height: 59.25" (center)
- Footboard height: 39.25" (center)
- Grand, curved panel sleigh headboard and footboard
- Solid wood with mahogany finish
- Poster notes this bed is massive and you will need a large, adequate vehicle and likely some help to move it
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Executive Desk with Black Top and Drawers
Item: Solid wooden executive desk with black top and two drawers, plus silver desk lamp
Condition: Not stated, but described as solid wood
Location: Pasadena Golf & Yacht Club, Gulfport, FL
Category: Furniture
Details:
- Solid wood construction
- Black top surface (described as marble-like/black top)
- Two storage drawers
- Comes with a matching silver desk lamp
Great for a home office or student workspace if you can transport a larger desk.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Playpen with Accessories
Item: Baby playpen, vacuum cleaner, and assorted baby items
Condition: Not stated
Location: Point Brittany, St. Petersburg, FL
Category: Baby & kids
Details:
- Main item is a baby playpen
- Includes a vacuum cleaner
- Comes with various baby accessories (exact items not listed)
Nice bundle if you have a little one and want to save on baby gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Decorative Ceiling Light Fixture
Item: French/Spanish-style flush mount ceiling light fixture
Condition: Used; has been painted and could be repainted or stripped
Location: Old Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL — 2209 Brevard Rd NE
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details:
- Elegant white and beige ceiling light
- Wrought iron-style design with marbled glass
- Flush mount style, suitable for ceiling use
- Free for pickup on front porch at the address listed
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.