Saint Augustine neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you can pick things up, you could save money and help keep good stuff out of the trash.

Item: Free reclining loveseat

Condition: Described as beautiful and in wonderful condition, both sides recline and there is nothing wrong with it. Owner is only rehoming it to make space for a single chair.

Location: The Shores, St. Augustine, FL

Timing: Available November 13–15 — pickup must be Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (first come, first served).

Details:

Both seats recline

Free to anyone who can pick up and transport it

Contact the poster through Nextdoor (email shown in listing) to arrange pickup

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wheelbarrow

Condition: Includes tub, frame, and wheel, but no handles. Everything else is there, so it could be useful for parts or a simple repair if you can add handles.

Location: Greenwood Three, St. Augustine, FL

Details:

Good for DIY folks or gardeners

Poster asks you to message them for directions through Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Empty egg cartons

Condition: Used, empty cartons — headed for the trash if no one wants them.

Location: St. Augustine South, St. Augustine, FL

Details:

Great for people with backyard chickens, crafts, or seed starting

Poster notes they will go “to garbage tonight” if not picked up soon

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Augustine tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.