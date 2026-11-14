🚧 S. Anoka Ave closed for tree work today, Nov. 13

S. Anoka Avenue, between W. Cornell Street and W. Townsend Street, will be temporarily closed today, November 13, 2026.

Crews are removing trees to get ready for a road repaving and sidewalk improvement project.

The street is expected to reopen this afternoon.

If you usually drive through this area, please use another route until the road reopens.

The City thanks everyone for their patience while these improvements are underway.