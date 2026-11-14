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🏥 Lake Worth Beach Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings
Lake Worth Beach has a nice mix of senior care, dental, and therapy roles right now. Good options here if you like hands-on patient care and a close-knit team feel.
Medication Technician – Senior Living
- Employer: Alamar Senior Living (AgeWell Solvere Living)
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- Type: Multiple shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Help residents with meds and daily care in a modern senior living community. This role is great if you’re organized, patient, and enjoy building real relationships with older adults.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Assisted Living
- Employer: Alamar Senior Living
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- Type: Likely full-time (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily nursing care, supervise CNAs/HHAs, and support residents in both assisted and independent living. Good fit if you have geriatric experience and like a mix of hands-on care and team leadership.
Pediatric Dental Assistant
- Employer: KidzVil Pediatric Dentistry, PLLC
- Location: Lake Worth, FL 33467
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Work in a state-of-the-art pediatric office focused on making visits fun and calm for kids (including those with special health needs). Ideal if you love working with children, enjoy a busy team setting, and want room to grow your skills.
Benefits include: continuing education credits, employee discount, paid sick time and PTO, referral program, travel reimbursement, and uniform allowance.
Physical Therapist – Acute Care (Travel Assignment)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- Type: Full-time, travel (13-week assignment)
- Pay: $2,205 – $2,272 per week
Acute care PT role in a hospital setting with 8-hour day shifts and a balanced patient load. Good match if you’re a PT looking for a travel contract with strong benefits and a reputable national agency.
Benefits include: competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) & flex spending, life and short-term disability coverage, free CE, and housing support.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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