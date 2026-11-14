Lake Worth Beach has a nice mix of senior care, dental, and therapy roles right now. Good options here if you like hands-on patient care and a close-knit team feel.

Employer: Alamar Senior Living (AgeWell Solvere Living)

Alamar Senior Living (AgeWell Solvere Living) Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Multiple shifts

Multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Help residents with meds and daily care in a modern senior living community. This role is great if you’re organized, patient, and enjoy building real relationships with older adults.

Employer: Alamar Senior Living

Alamar Senior Living Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Likely full-time (onsite)

Likely full-time (onsite) Salary: Not listed

Lead daily nursing care, supervise CNAs/HHAs, and support residents in both assisted and independent living. Good fit if you have geriatric experience and like a mix of hands-on care and team leadership.

Employer: KidzVil Pediatric Dentistry, PLLC

Location: Lake Worth, FL 33467

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Work in a state-of-the-art pediatric office focused on making visits fun and calm for kids (including those with special health needs). Ideal if you love working with children, enjoy a busy team setting, and want room to grow your skills.

Benefits include: continuing education credits, employee discount, paid sick time and PTO, referral program, travel reimbursement, and uniform allowance.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time, travel (13-week assignment)

Pay: $2,205 – $2,272 per week

Acute care PT role in a hospital setting with 8-hour day shifts and a balanced patient load. Good match if you’re a PT looking for a travel contract with strong benefits and a reputable national agency.

Benefits include: competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) & flex spending, life and short-term disability coverage, free CE, and housing support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.