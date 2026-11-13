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Bay County
Bayway On Demand+ offers $1.50 rides via Uber
11 days ago
Bayway Transit now offers Bayway On Demand+ with Uber for same-day rides across Bay County for eligible riders. Adults 60 and older, people who meet income rules, and riders with a disability that stops them from using fixed bus routes can book trips in the new Bayway Transit app and pay a $1.50 copay per ride. See if you qualify: baywaytransit.org/on-demand/plus/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bayway Transit
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