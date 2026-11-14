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Florida
💰 UF/IFAS: Persimmons as a money-making crop in Florida
12 days ago
📢 Thinking about a new fruit crop? Consider persimmons
Japanese persimmon is emerging as a solid alternative to citrus for north and central Florida and parts of the Southeast.
A few key points from UF/IFAS research:
- Persimmons grow well on American persimmon rootstock (Diospyros virginiana) in sunny, well‑drained sites.
- Florida has about 250 acres in production vs. 3,000 acres in California, so there’s room to grow.
- Some Florida varieties ripen in September, earlier than much of California’s crop, which can help with direct-to-consumer sales (farmers’ markets, roadside stands, U-pick).
- A mature home tree can yield 50–100 lbs of fruit, worth about $125–$250 at $2.50/lb.
- Commercial orchards may reach 3.6–5.4 tons/acre, or about $18,000/acre gross at $2.50/lb (before costs).
UF/IFAS NFREC in Quincy is testing 13 varieties and offers grower support. Growers are encouraged to:
- Start small with non-astringent types (like ‘Fuyu’)
- Buy only certified grafted trees
- Line up buyers before expanding
- Attend future NFREC persimmon field days and contact Muhammad Shahid for one-on-one guidance.
More Info: Persimmon: A Profitable Alternative Tree Fruit Cro...
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