📢 Thinking about a new fruit crop? Consider persimmons

Japanese persimmon is emerging as a solid alternative to citrus for north and central Florida and parts of the Southeast.

A few key points from UF/IFAS research:



Persimmons grow well on American persimmon rootstock (Diospyros virginiana) in sunny, well‑drained sites.

in sunny, well‑drained sites.

Florida has about 250 acres in production vs. 3,000 acres in California, so there’s room to grow.

in production vs. in California, so there’s room to grow.

Some Florida varieties ripen in September , earlier than much of California’s crop, which can help with direct-to-consumer sales (farmers’ markets, roadside stands, U-pick).

, earlier than much of California’s crop, which can help with (farmers’ markets, roadside stands, U-pick).

A mature home tree can yield 50–100 lbs of fruit, worth about $125–$250 at $2.50/lb .

of fruit, worth about at .

Commercial orchards may reach 3.6–5.4 tons/acre, or about $18,000/acre gross at $2.50/lb (before costs).



UF/IFAS NFREC in Quincy is testing 13 varieties and offers grower support. Growers are encouraged to: