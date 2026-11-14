🚧 South Ocean Blvd southbound closed at Via Marina & El Bravo

As of November 13, 2026 at 3:21 PM, South Ocean Blvd southbound is closed at Via Marina & El Bravo because of a vehicle crash.

Police and Fire-Rescue are on scene and are re-routing traffic.

If you’re driving in this area, use alternate routes and follow all detour signs and directions from emergency crews. The closure is in effect until further notice.