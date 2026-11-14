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🚧 South Ocean Blvd southbound closed after crash
12 days ago
🚧 South Ocean Blvd southbound closed at Via Marina & El Bravo
As of November 13, 2026 at 3:21 PM, South Ocean Blvd southbound is closed at Via Marina & El Bravo because of a vehicle crash.
Police and Fire-Rescue are on scene and are re-routing traffic.
If you’re driving in this area, use alternate routes and follow all detour signs and directions from emergency crews. The closure is in effect until further notice.
More Info: Alert Center • South Ocean Blvd is closed Southbou...
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