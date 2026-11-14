Looking for a feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 671-8700

A sleek, black young cat, ROLLEY is a classic house panther in the making. With a modest adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to add a younger cat to your home. Contact the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s neutered or housetrained.

👉 Meet ROLLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 671-8700

This little brown tabby boy is listed as A and is still a baby, perfect for someone wanting to raise a kitten from a young age. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, vaccines, and whether he’s ready to go home now or still needs time.

👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 671-8700

Another kitten also listed as A, this one is a soft gray/blue boy. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a lovely match. The shelter can share details about his health, socialization, and any littermates.

👉 Meet this gray/blue kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Not listed

Not listed Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Eyes: Green

Green Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc

Phone: (352) 843-6858

Zsa Zsa is a striking Bengal with beautiful green eyes and a rich brown coat. Bengals are active, intelligent cats who often do best in homes ready for lots of play and enrichment. Call the rescue to ask about her energy level, indoor needs, and any special requirements.

👉 Meet Zsa Zsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc

Phone: (352) 843-6858

Dorian is an adult male Bengal, ideal if you love the look and brains of the breed but prefer to skip the kitten stage. Reach out to the rescue to learn about his temperament, whether he’s good with other pets, and what kind of home they’re seeking for him.

👉 Meet Dorian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Eyes: Gold

Gold Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc

Phone: (352) 843-6858

Eva is an adult female Bengal with striking gold eyes. She may be a great fit for someone experienced with active, talkative cats. Contact the rescue to ask about her daily routine, play needs, and whether she’s suited to homes with kids or other animals.

👉 Meet Eva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Manx

Manx Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc

Phone: (352) 843-6858

Christmas is a young white Manx, a tailless breed known for a very distinctive look. If you’re drawn to unique cats, she could be the one. Call the rescue to ask about her health, activity level, and any special care related to her Manx background.

👉 Meet Christmas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

No Nala is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl at the Humane Society. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and training, she may be a wonderful match. The shelter can share more about her coloring, personality, and whether she’s been started on vaccines.

👉 Meet No Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

Pantera is another sweet kitten at the Humane Society, also a Domestic Shorthair female. If you’re thinking of adopting a pair of kittens, ask the shelter whether she and No Nala might do well together.

👉 Meet Pantera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these cats get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.