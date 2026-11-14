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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Ocala
Looking for a feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.
ROLLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 671-8700
A sleek, black young cat, ROLLEY is a classic house panther in the making. With a modest adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to add a younger cat to your home. Contact the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s neutered or housetrained.
👉 Meet ROLLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Brown Tabby Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 671-8700
This little brown tabby boy is listed as A and is still a baby, perfect for someone wanting to raise a kitten from a young age. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, vaccines, and whether he’s ready to go home now or still needs time.
👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Gray/Blue Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Phone: (352) 671-8700
Another kitten also listed as A, this one is a soft gray/blue boy. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a lovely match. The shelter can share details about his health, socialization, and any littermates.
👉 Meet this gray/blue kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zsa Zsa
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Not listed
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Eyes: Green
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc
- Phone: (352) 843-6858
Zsa Zsa is a striking Bengal with beautiful green eyes and a rich brown coat. Bengals are active, intelligent cats who often do best in homes ready for lots of play and enrichment. Call the rescue to ask about her energy level, indoor needs, and any special requirements.
👉 Meet Zsa Zsa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dorian
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc
- Phone: (352) 843-6858
Dorian is an adult male Bengal, ideal if you love the look and brains of the breed but prefer to skip the kitten stage. Reach out to the rescue to learn about his temperament, whether he’s good with other pets, and what kind of home they’re seeking for him.
👉 Meet Dorian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eva
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Eyes: Gold
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc
- Phone: (352) 843-6858
Eva is an adult female Bengal with striking gold eyes. She may be a great fit for someone experienced with active, talkative cats. Contact the rescue to ask about her daily routine, play needs, and whether she’s suited to homes with kids or other animals.
👉 Meet Eva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Christmas
- Breed: Manx
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Quality of Life Rehab & Foster Inc
- Phone: (352) 843-6858
Christmas is a young white Manx, a tailless breed known for a very distinctive look. If you’re drawn to unique cats, she could be the one. Call the rescue to ask about her health, activity level, and any special care related to her Manx background.
👉 Meet Christmas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
No Nala
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
No Nala is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl at the Humane Society. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and training, she may be a wonderful match. The shelter can share more about her coloring, personality, and whether she’s been started on vaccines.
👉 Meet No Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pantera
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
Pantera is another sweet kitten at the Humane Society, also a Domestic Shorthair female. If you’re thinking of adopting a pair of kittens, ask the shelter whether she and No Nala might do well together.
👉 Meet Pantera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these cats get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.