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🐱 Friendly Adult Cats Waiting for Homes in Land O'Lakes
Land O'Lakes has some lovely adult cats hoping for a cozy couch and a caring family. All of these kitties are at Pasco County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.
FERN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services
- Phone: (813) 929-1212
Fern is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. If you’re hoping for a mature kitty instead of a wild kitten, Fern could be a great match.
👉 Meet FERN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FAWN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services
- Phone: (813) 929-1212
Fawn is a striking gray/blue/silver tabby with a soft, classic look. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if she’s right for your home.
👉 Meet FAWN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FELIPE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services
- Phone: (813) 929-1212
Felipe is a handsome brown tabby boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. As an adult cat, he’s past the kitten chaos and ready to settle into a steady routine.
👉 Meet FELIPE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Land O'Lakes, FL, consider visiting Pasco County Animal Services to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick call to (813) 929-1212 can help you check availability and ask any questions before you go.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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