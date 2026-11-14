Land O'Lakes has some lovely adult cats hoping for a cozy couch and a caring family. All of these kitties are at Pasco County Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services

Phone: (813) 929-1212

Fern is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. If you’re hoping for a mature kitty instead of a wild kitten, Fern could be a great match.

👉 Meet FERN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services

Phone: (813) 929-1212

Fawn is a striking gray/blue/silver tabby with a soft, classic look. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if she’s right for your home.

👉 Meet FAWN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Pasco County Animal Services

Phone: (813) 929-1212

Felipe is a handsome brown tabby boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. As an adult cat, he’s past the kitten chaos and ready to settle into a steady routine.

👉 Meet FELIPE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Land O'Lakes, FL, consider visiting Pasco County Animal Services to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick call to (813) 929-1212 can help you check availability and ask any questions before you go.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.