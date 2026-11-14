Port Saint Lucie neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture, kids’ gear, or baby supplies, take a look below.

What it is: Cozy brown recliner chair, sleeper sofa with an inflatable mattress, and a loveseat.

Condition: Described as good condition

Described as Details: Great for living room relaxation ; sleeper sofa uses an inflatable mattress

Great for ; sleeper sofa uses an inflatable mattress Pickup: Must pickup ASAP

Location: Rosser/Aledo/Martin, Port St. Lucie, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

What it is: Kids balance beam and stepping stones obstacle course set for active play.

Condition: Used – Fair

Details: A little scratched; some of the connectors are broken

A little scratched; some of the connectors are broken Good for: Backyard or indoor play area where kids can practice balance

Backyard or indoor play area where kids can practice balance Location: Port St Lucie, FL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

What it is: Baby bottle sterilizer being given away for free.

Condition: Used – Good

Details (en español): “Si alguien está interesado en estas cositas para bebé es gratis puedes contactarme al [hidden information].”

“Si alguien está interesado en estas cositas para bebé es gratis puedes contactarme al [hidden information].” Good for: Baby feeding supplies and keeping bottles clean

Baby feeding supplies and keeping bottles clean Location: Port St Lucie, FL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Port Saint Lucie tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.