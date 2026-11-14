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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Port Saint Lucie Today
Port Saint Lucie neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need furniture, kids’ gear, or baby supplies, take a look below.
Sleeper sofa, loveseat and recliner
What it is: Cozy brown recliner chair, sleeper sofa with an inflatable mattress, and a loveseat.
- Condition: Described as good condition
- Details: Great for living room relaxation; sleeper sofa uses an inflatable mattress
- Pickup: Must pickup ASAP
- Location: Rosser/Aledo/Martin, Port St. Lucie, FL
- Source: nextdoor.com
Kids Balance Beam and Stepping Stones Obstacle Course Set
What it is: Kids balance beam and stepping stones obstacle course set for active play.
- Condition: Used – Fair
- Details: A little scratched; some of the connectors are broken
- Good for: Backyard or indoor play area where kids can practice balance
- Location: Port St Lucie, FL
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Se regala Esterilizador de pomos para bebé
What it is: Baby bottle sterilizer being given away for free.
- Condition: Used – Good
- Details (en español): “Si alguien está interesado en estas cositas para bebé es gratis puedes contactarme al [hidden information].”
- Good for: Baby feeding supplies and keeping bottles clean
- Location: Port St Lucie, FL
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Port Saint Lucie tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.