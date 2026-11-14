📅 Animal Reading Friends (ARF) at West Boca Branch

The Animal Reading Friends (ARF) program is happening at the West Boca Branch on November 14, 2026, and runs anytime between 10:00am and 5:00pm.

Kids can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to take part. Registration is required.

To join in, call the West Boca Branch to reserve your child’s 15-minute reading time. Registration by phone starts 10/31.

Where: West Boca Branch

When: Nov 14, 2026, open 10:00am–5:00pm

How to register: Call the West Boca Branch starting October 31 to book a 15-minute slot.