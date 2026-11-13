📢 Folk acoustic winner honors Suwannee River’s beauty

Robert Thatcher from Signal Mountain, TN won Best Folk Acoustic at the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest during the WWALS River Revue on September 12, 2026.

His song, “My River Home,” is about leaving the city and feeling renewed by the natural beauty of the Suwannee River—its cool water, live oaks, springs, turtles, and cypress roots. Robert performed it with Tom Brown and Alice Thatcher, and received a plaque at the event.

You can:

Watch Robert’s introduction and performance on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram (links are in the original post).

(links are in the original post). Support clean, swimmable, fishable, drinkable water in the 10,000-square-mile Suwannee River Basin in Florida and Georgia by becoming a WWALS member or donating through their online donations page.

The contest was part of the WWALS River Revue, which also featured a sit-down dinner, speakers, a headliner, and a silent auction.