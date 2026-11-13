📢 ECP director honored as one of Florida’s top 500 leaders

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) executive director Parker McClellan has been named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 list, which highlights the 500 most influential business leaders in the state.

Under McClellan’s leadership since 2013:

ECP hit a record 1.9 million passengers in 2025 (a 3.1% increase over 2024), with even more expected this year.

(a increase over 2024), with even more expected this year. ECP was ranked No. 2 Best Resort Airport in the U.S. in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best awards.

in the awards. The airport has added new nonstop flights to New York City, Boston, Austin , and more.

to , and more. An 80,000 sq. ft. North Terminal Expansion is underway, adding 3 new gates, more baggage carousels and offices, new concessions, extra seating, and more accessible restrooms, plus plans to expand and relocate the TSA checkpoint.

ECP is also focusing on passenger perks like art exhibits, the ECP FlyBrary with the Northwest Regional Library System, and the ECP Wheels Up Summer Music Series in the terminal.