🚧 Water line flushing in Margaritaville area

Toho Water will be doing closed-circuit water line flushing in the Margaritaville area starting Monday, November 16, running Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for about one week (weather and other issues could change the schedule).

During this work, customers in the area may notice discolored water, odor, or sediment. If you do:

Run a cold and a hot water tap for 15–20 minutes to clear your home’s lines.

to clear your home’s lines. If the problem doesn’t clear, call Customer Service at 407-944-5000.

To reduce the chance of laundry staining, it’s best to wash clothes in the evening or on weekends.

You may also see temporary piping connected to fire hydrants and across driveways; it will be shielded so cars can pass. Some lane closures or traffic detours may occur.

The water is safe to drink and meets all state and federal regulations.