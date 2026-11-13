🚧 LYNX service changes for Thanksgiving 2026

LYNX will run a holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. If your bus route runs on Sundays, it will follow that same schedule on Thanksgiving.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Nov. 26:

Customer Service Window & Lost and Found: Closed

Call Center: Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. (regular hours)

(regular hours) ACCESS LYNX: Running for customers with reservations – call 407-423-8747 to book your trip

– call to book your trip LYNX Administrative Offices: Closed Nov. 26–27, reopening Nov. 30

Regular bus service and customer service hours resume on Friday, Nov. 27.

Plan ahead if you rely on LYNX for work, appointments, or holiday plans, and make any ACCESS LYNX reservations early.