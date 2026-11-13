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⚠️ LYNX Thanksgiving 2026 holiday bus and office schedule
10 days ago
🚧 LYNX service changes for Thanksgiving 2026
LYNX will run a holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. If your bus route runs on Sundays, it will follow that same schedule on Thanksgiving.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Nov. 26:
- Customer Service Window & Lost and Found: Closed
- Call Center: Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. (regular hours)
- ACCESS LYNX: Running for customers with reservations – call 407-423-8747 to book your trip
- LYNX Administrative Offices: Closed Nov. 26–27, reopening Nov. 30
Regular bus service and customer service hours resume on Friday, Nov. 27.
Plan ahead if you rely on LYNX for work, appointments, or holiday plans, and make any ACCESS LYNX reservations early.
More Info: 2026 Thanksgiving Day Schedule | Public Transporta...
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