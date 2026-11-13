St. Pete’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate roles and performance-based gigs. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Power Design

Power Design Location: St. Petersburg, FL (corporate HQ)

(corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends sales, estimating, and client service for large construction lighting packages. Good fit if you have 5–10 years in lighting/quotations, can read plans, and like working with both customers and internal teams.

Employer: Paychex

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,000–$75,000 (base + commission)

Sell HR and payroll solutions to small businesses, mostly via virtual meetings and inbound leads. Great if you have B2B sales experience, want strong training, benefits, and career growth, and like a mix of base pay plus commission.

Employer: Paychex

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour base (plus additional rewards)

High-energy outbound calling role creating appointments for the wholesale sales team. Good entry point if you have 0–1 year in lead gen or sales, enjoy phone work, and want to grow inside a big, well-known company.

Employer: Eco Air Florida Inc.

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time / Part-time (in person)

Full-time / Part-time (in person) Salary: Performance-based; up to about $1,000/week base + $50 per qualified appointment + bonuses (earnings vary, not guaranteed)

Make outbound calls, work warm and cold leads, and book HVAC service and install appointments. Great if you’re confident on the phone, want flexible schedule options, and like being paid directly on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.