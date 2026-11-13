St. Pete’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in medical offices and client service. If you like organizing, greeting people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: H2 Health (Back to Work Physical Therapy)

H2 Health (Back to Work Physical Therapy) Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed You’ll be the first face patients see, handling check-ins, insurance, referrals, and calls while keeping the clinic calm and organized. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Coastal Pulmonary and Critical Care, PLC

Coastal Pulmonary and Critical Care, PLC Location: Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $18.50 per hour

Work the front desk in a pulmonary and critical care office: greet patients, manage phones and schedules, verify insurance, and handle co-pays. Good fit if you have 1–2 years medical front desk experience and want health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k).

Employer: Corient

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time, mostly onsite (4 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Office-based role supporting high-net-worth clients: manage requests, schedule meetings, handle documents, and keep everything organized in Salesforce and other systems. Comes with 401(k) with match, multiple medical plans, employer-paid dental/vision/life, disability, parental leave, and training support.

Employer: MyCare Medical

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time (onsite clinic role)

(onsite clinic role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front desk role focused on patient experience: greet patients, schedule visits, handle reminders, collect payments, and keep the waiting room welcoming. Great if you have 1+ year in a medical office and 1+ year in customer service; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills are in demand here, and experience in one office often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.