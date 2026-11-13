St. Pete’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work for people who like building and fixing things. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in St. Petersburg, FL.

Employer: Iridium Development

Iridium Development Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)

Saint Petersburg, FL (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25 – $30 per hour

Highlights: High-end interior trim and millwork on luxury projects, 5–6 days a week. 401(k), HSA, paid time off, profit sharing, tools provided. Must have 5+ years interior trim carpentry and be strong with crown, cabinetry, and detailed finish work.

Employer: Iridium Development

Iridium Development Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)

Saint Petersburg, FL (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $75,000 – $100,000 per year

Highlights: Lead single-family residential new home builds from start to finish. Oversee multiple sites, manage crews and materials, read plans, and use Buildertrend for tracking. Great fit if you have proven residential supervision experience and want responsibility plus steady projects.

Employer: Power Design

Power Design Location: St. Petersburg, FL (campus setting)

St. Petersburg, FL (campus setting) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Keep a modern campus running—maintain lighting, backup power, generators, and building systems. Mix of troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and project support. Looking for commercial property experience and technical training; journeyman license is a plus.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Work with small engines, outdoor power equipment, and handheld tools. Split between repairs and helping customers in the Tool Rental Center—writing contracts, checking tools, and showing how they work. Good for someone who likes fixing gear and talking with people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.