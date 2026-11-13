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St. Petersburg
🚧 St. Petersburg FL Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings
10 days ago
St. Pete’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work for people who like building and fixing things. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in St. Petersburg, FL.
Finish Trim Carpenter
- Employer: Iridium Development
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $30 per hour
- Highlights: High-end interior trim and millwork on luxury projects, 5–6 days a week. 401(k), HSA, paid time off, profit sharing, tools provided. Must have 5+ years interior trim carpentry and be strong with crown, cabinetry, and detailed finish work.
Construction Site Supervisor
- Employer: Iridium Development
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 – $100,000 per year
- Highlights: Lead single-family residential new home builds from start to finish. Oversee multiple sites, manage crews and materials, read plans, and use Buildertrend for tracking. Great fit if you have proven residential supervision experience and want responsibility plus steady projects.
Property Electrician
- Employer: Power Design
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (campus setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Keep a modern campus running—maintain lighting, backup power, generators, and building systems. Mix of troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and project support. Looking for commercial property experience and technical training; journeyman license is a plus.
Repair and Tool Technician
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Work with small engines, outdoor power equipment, and handheld tools. Split between repairs and helping customers in the Tool Rental Center—writing contracts, checking tools, and showing how they work. Good for someone who likes fixing gear and talking with people.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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