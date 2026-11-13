💰 New Aubrey Villas homes available Nov. 16 in Merritt Field

Aubrey Villas in The Village of Merritt Field will be available starting November 16 for folks looking to buy a new home in The Villages.

These villas offer 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans, island kitchens, walk‑in showers, volume ceilings, and outdoor living spaces. Some homes include golf car garage options.

You’ll be close to Championship and Executive golf, Mustang Recreation’s resort-style family pool, and the future Pullman Recreation Center, Live Oak Shopping Center, and Legacy Place in the Eastport area.

If you’re interested in buying here or want a tour, call 352‑753‑6700 to learn more about Aubrey Villas and life in Merritt Field.