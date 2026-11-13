St. Augustine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with more part-time roles popping up for folks who want flexible hours. Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to stay in patient care without working full-time.

Employer: PRECISE HOME CARE

PRECISE HOME CARE Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25 per visit

Help clients with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, meals, and simple exercises so they can stay comfortable at home. Great if you’re a CNA or trained HHA with CPR, a reliable car, and want flexible visits instead of long facility shifts.

Employer: Not listed (private dental office)

Not listed (private dental office) Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time (24–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Chairside role helping with braces and pediatric patients—from X-rays and scans to wire changes and patient education. Ideal if you have 2+ years ortho + pedo experience and like a steady, in-person schedule without full-time hours.

Employer: Sequoia Care

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Work with patients in outpatient and assisted living settings, helping deliver rehab care under a PT’s direction. Good fit if you’re a licensed PTA in Florida and want flexible, as-needed hours with the option to grow into more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.