📅 Kids program at Cypress Forest Rec Center Nov 23–25

The Cypress Forest Recreation Center is offering a program for kids ages 5–12 on November 23–25.

If you’d like to sign your child up or want more details about times, cost, or activities, call the Rec Center staff at 813-749-1152.

This listing comes from the City’s online calendar, where you can also subscribe to get alerts about future community events.