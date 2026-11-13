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St. Petersburg
👔 St. Petersburg FL Executive Jobs With Multiple High-Impact Roles
7 days ago
St. Pete is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in finance and innovative education. If you’re ready to steer big projects or strategy, these openings are worth a look.
Vice President of Community Relations, Alpha – $400,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (on-campus, full-time, W2)
- Salary: $400,000/year USD, paid weekly, with benefits
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead relationships with ultra–high-net-worth families at a school using AI-powered “2 Hour Learning”. You’ll own trust and retention for one campus, handle sensitive parent issues, and turn families into advocates—without running admissions, fundraising, or facilities.
Agile Project Manager
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (Corporate Office) – hybrid, 3 days/week in office
- Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Why it’s interesting: Lead large, agile software projects for a major financial firm, running Scrum ceremonies, managing release plans, and working in Azure DevOps. Great fit if you have 6–10 years’ experience, know SDLC, and hold or are aiming for PMP/CSM.
VP, Cross Border/International Strategy
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL – hybrid
- Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Why it’s interesting: Senior role shaping international and cross-border institutional strategy for the firm. You’ll lead a team, set governance, oversee international travel frameworks, and align global business growth with risk and regulatory rules—ideal for leaders with 15+ years’ experience in finance, strategy, or similar.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—St. Pete’s leadership market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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