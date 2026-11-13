St. Pete is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in finance and innovative education. If you’re ready to steer big projects or strategy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: St. Petersburg, FL (on-campus, full-time, W2)

(on-campus, full-time, W2) Salary: $400,000/year USD , paid weekly, with benefits

, paid weekly, with benefits Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead relationships with ultra–high-net-worth families at a school using AI-powered “2 Hour Learning”. You’ll own trust and retention for one campus, handle sensitive parent issues, and turn families into advocates—without running admissions, fundraising, or facilities.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (Corporate Office) – hybrid, 3 days/week in office

– hybrid, Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation)

Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Why it’s interesting: Lead large, agile software projects for a major financial firm, running Scrum ceremonies, managing release plans, and working in Azure DevOps. Great fit if you have 6–10 years’ experience, know SDLC, and hold or are aiming for PMP/CSM.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: St. Petersburg, FL – hybrid

– hybrid Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation)

Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus/other compensation) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Why it’s interesting: Senior role shaping international and cross-border institutional strategy for the firm. You’ll lead a team, set governance, oversee international travel frameworks, and align global business growth with risk and regulatory rules—ideal for leaders with 15+ years’ experience in finance, strategy, or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—St. Pete’s leadership market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.