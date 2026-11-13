St. Augustine has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Each one has their own story and is waiting for the right person to notice them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Shelter: Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue

Phone: (650) 520-5201

About Daisy:

Daisy is a tiny survivor with a huge heart. She suffered a serious injury to her right front leg that damaged the nerves, and the leg had to be amputated. She has recovered wonderfully and is adjusting beautifully to life on three legs. Cats are very resilient, and Daisy is already showing that missing a leg doesn’t slow her down.

She’s an adorable little girl with an inspiring story and is ready for a safe, loving home where she can keep growing and thriving.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc.

Website to apply: www.fcocinc.org

About Theo & what’s included:

Theo is a young kitten in the care of Feline Canopy of Care. This rescue provides full initial wellness care for every cat and kitten, including vaccinations, deworming, and checks for mites and other common concerns.

All cats and kittens from this group, including Theo, are:

Spayed or neutered

Microchipped (with lifetime registration included in the fee)

(with included in the fee) Combo tested

Given a rabies vaccine

To adopt Theo, you’ll need to fill out an application on their website.

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown Tabby

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Canopy of Care, Inc.

Website to apply: www.fcocinc.org

About Olivia:

Olivia is a sweet little brown tabby girl with a half tail and a whole lot of love to give. She enjoys attention, gentle rubs, and spending time with her people. She’s often hoping someone will pause their day to give her some affection.

When she’s not soaking up love, Olivia likes to play, especially chasing her favorite toy springs. She sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a friendly, interactive companion.

As with all cats from Feline Canopy of Care, Olivia’s adoption fee includes:

Spay surgery

Vaccinations and wellness care

Microchip with lifetime registration

Combo testing and rabies vaccine

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Augustine, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so Daisy, Theo, and Olivia can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.