St. Pete’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now, with new spots opening and busy hotels hiring for the season. If you like fast-paced work and helping people feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IL Ritorno

IL Ritorno Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00/hour

Support a popular restaurant’s kitchen team by keeping dishes, tools, and work areas clean and ready to go. Great fit if you want to break into the restaurant world, don’t mind shifts, and like staying busy behind the scenes.

Employer: Tru by Hilton St Petersburg Downtown Central Ave

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Overnight front desk role where you welcome guests, handle check-ins, answer calls, and solve guest issues with a smile. Good for night owls who want hotel experience and like a mix of customer service and quiet admin work.

Employer: Tru by Hilton St Petersburg Downtown Central Ave

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Help keep guest rooms spotless and welcoming at a busy downtown hotel. This role offers different schedules plus benefits like health, dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, and hotel discounts if you’re looking to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Marriott International – Autograph Collection

Location: 501 5th Avenue NE, St Petersburg, FL 33701

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Full-time, Non-management Pay: Not listed

Line cook role at an upscale Autograph Collection hotel, preparing hot and cold dishes to brand standards and helping with specials and food quality. Best for cooks with about 3+ years’ experience who want a stable, full-time hotel kitchen job with a global brand.

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Employer: Casa Origen Farm Kitchen

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00/hour

Join the opening team of a new farm-focused restaurant, making espresso drinks, matcha, and smoothies with clean, carefully sourced ingredients. Great if you love coffee, care about quality, and want to grow with a brand-new spot.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.