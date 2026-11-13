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📢 Free “Show Me the Money” funding workshop for small businesses
📢 Free workshop for entrepreneurs: Show Me the Money
Thinking about starting a business, growing your current one, or turning your side hustle into something bigger? This session of the Winter Park Business Academy is all about funding.
When: Tuesday, 11/17/26, 6:00–8:00 PM
Where: Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, FL
Cost: Free
Who: Entrepreneurs and small business owners
At this in-person workshop, you’ll:
- Learn about different ways to fund your business
- Get practical tips on choosing the right financing path
- Meet local funding partners, including a regional bank, credit union, microlender, and CDFI
Register here: https://cflbizlink.com/winterpark/
Bring your questions and get real-world advice to move your business forward.
More Info: Winter Park Business Academy | Winter Park Library
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