📢 Free workshop for entrepreneurs: Show Me the Money

Thinking about starting a business, growing your current one, or turning your side hustle into something bigger? This session of the Winter Park Business Academy is all about funding.

When: Tuesday, 11/17/26, 6:00–8:00 PM

Where: Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, FL

Cost: Free

Who: Entrepreneurs and small business owners

At this in-person workshop, you’ll:

Learn about different ways to fund your business

Get practical tips on choosing the right financing path

Meet local funding partners, including a regional bank, credit union, microlender, and CDFI

Register here: https://cflbizlink.com/winterpark/

Bring your questions and get real-world advice to move your business forward.