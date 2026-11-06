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Inverness

Free live music at Inverness Festival of the Arts

8 days ago
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The Inverness Festival of the Arts will bring free live music to Downtown Inverness Main Stage on Saturday, November 7 from 10 AM–7 PM and Sunday, November 8 from 10 AM–4 PM. Saturday’s lineup includes Scott Mangene, El Mago Guitar, Casmira Harrison, Citrus High School Breeze & CAT 5, and Twysted Jazz, which will close the evening from 5–7 PM during extended Saturday hours. Sunday’s entertainment will feature violinist Cal Morris, Seven Rivers Christian School, and more, and admission is free both days.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Inverness, Florida Government

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