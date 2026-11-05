undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inverness
Student art on display at Inverness arts festival
5 days ago
The Inverness Festival of the Arts School Zone will feature artwork by elementary, middle, and high school students from the Citrus County School District in downtown Inverness on November 7–8 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Families and visitors can view student art and support the community’s young artists during the festival.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Inverness, Florida Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.