Rocky’s gas station offers full breakfast and supplies

Rocky's in Wakulla County is being highlighted for its hot breakfast, friendly staff, and very clean store, parking lot, and restrooms, making it a useful stop before fishing, hiking, or going to the beach. Along with cooked food and snacks, Rocky's also sells fishing bait and tackle, home décor, clothing, and gifts, offering a one-stop place to fuel up and gear up for a day of local adventure. More information: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/19oy4QS684/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Wakulla