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Polk County
Sheriff urges safe sales after jet ski theft case
2 days ago
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is urging people who sell items on Facebook Marketplace to complete exchanges at one of its district offices to reduce the risk of theft and fraud. Deputies recently recovered a victim's stolen jet skis and arrested two suspects in the case. The sheriff's office offers its district office parking lots as safer public places for in-person sales.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office
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