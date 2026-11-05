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Jasper
Holiday stained glass craft at Jasper Library
4 days ago
Jasper Public Library will host a holiday stained glass craft class on November 12 at 2:30 PM. All supplies are provided, but class size is limited, so participants should sign up early at the front desk or by calling 386-792-2285 to reserve a spot.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Suwannee River Regional Library System
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