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Jasper

Holiday stained glass craft at Jasper Library

4 days ago

Jasper Public Library will host a holiday stained glass craft class on November 12 at 2:30 PM. All supplies are provided, but class size is limited, so participants should sign up early at the front desk or by calling 386-792-2285 to reserve a spot.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Suwannee River Regional Library System

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