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Live Oak

4-H Shoebox Parade Winners on Display

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QUMr_1GobJtN100

The Live Oak Public Library has a 4-H Shoebox Parade winners display in the Children's Department for visitors to view. Families can stop by the library in Live Oak, Suwannee County to see the winning shoebox parade entries.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Suwannee River Regional Library System

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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