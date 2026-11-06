🍽️ St. Augustine Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Augustine’s food scene is busy year-round, and local spots are hiring now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help prep recipes and batch items in a well-known local restaurant that offers medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of kitchen prep experience and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay, competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Cook made-from-scratch meals in a busy, team-focused kitchen with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and strong training with promotion potential. Good for someone who wants to learn, hustle on the line, and grow in a national brand.

Employer: Donovans Irish Pub

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Evening dishwashing shift starting around 5–5:30 PM, with a free shift meal and employee discount. Nice option if you want steady part-time hours and to get your foot in the door in a pub setting.

Employer: Sweetwater Coffee Bar and Gallery

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour (based on ability)

Fast-paced barista and guest service role in a “nice environment” where pay is tied to your experience and performance. They want someone with restaurant experience who can multitask, handle busy rushes, and is willing to come in person for an interview.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.