📅 Ainger SAC/PTO meeting dates and Color Run recap

📅 Ainger SAC/PTO meetings and Color Run thank‑you

The Ainger PTO is celebrating a very successful Color Run, with over 200 registered runners. They’re thanking all the runners, families, volunteers, staff, and the custodial team who helped with the event, food trucks, and Trunk or Treat.

You’re also invited to upcoming SAC/PTO meetings in the Media Center at Ainger, starting at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are planned to last 60 minutes or less.

Upcoming dates:

Nov 9

Jan 11, 2027

Feb 8, 2027

Apr 12, 2027 – PTO board nominations

– PTO board nominations May 10, 2027 – PTO board elections

If you’re part of the Ainger school community, these meetings are a way to stay involved and support the school.