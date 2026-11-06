📚 Scholastic Book Fair at Cougar Nation Nov. 16–20

📅 Scholastic Book Fair at L.A. Ainger Middle School

The Scholastic Book Fair is coming to Cougar Nation from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

Students can shop:

Every morning before school starting at 8:40 AM

During their scheduled ELA classes

To make things easier, you can set up a cash-free eWallet for your child. This lets them shop without bringing money to school, and friends and family can add funds to their balance too.

Set up your student’s eWallet here: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/laaingermiddleschool

This is a fun chance for students to pick out new books and get excited about reading!