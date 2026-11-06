🚧 Overnight closures of I-95 northbound ramp to U.S. 1 begin Nov. 5

🚧 Overnight I-95 ramp closures to U.S. 1 start Nov. 5

The northbound I-95 off-ramp to U.S. 1 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. starting Thursday, November 5 for bridge repairs.

Closures will happen Sunday nights through Thursday nights and will continue until the work is finished. No other ramps at this interchange will be closed at the same time.

How to reach U.S. 1 from northbound I-95:

Take Exit 268 toward Ormond Beach/Ocala

toward Turn right onto S.R. 40 (West Granada Blvd)

Go east about 2.6 miles

Turn left onto Nova Road and go north about 1.7 miles

and go Turn left for northbound U.S. 1 or right for southbound U.S. 1

Detour signs will be posted. For the latest closure and detour info, visit cflroads.com/project/419772-3.

Drivers are asked to drive at a safe speed and avoid distractions in the work zone.