🚧 Dyer Blvd. water pipe replacement underway through May

🚧 Dyer Blvd. water pipe replacement through May

Toho Water is replacing aging drinking water pipes and force mains along Dyer Blvd. from W. Carroll St. to Flora Blvd.

The project started in November and work is expected to finish in May. These upgrades are meant to expand system capacity and help keep a steady, reliable supply of clean drinking water for nearby homes and businesses.

If you live, work, or own property along this stretch of Dyer Blvd., you may notice construction activity while the work is underway.

For more details or project questions, contact Andy Orrell at torrell@tohowater.com or call 407-752-4651.